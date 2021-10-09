Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Capital punishment to 21-year-old in 2019 minor rape-murder case
others

Capital punishment to 21-year-old in 2019 minor rape-murder case

On August 5, 2019, the 12-year-old victim, who used to live with her maternal grandmother, was raped and murdered after she was kidnapped while returning home from a local fair
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Bihar’s Araria has awarded death sentence to the 21-year-old accused in connection with the rape and murder case of a minor girl two years ago. (Representative Picture) (FILE)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:48 PM IST
By Aditya Nath Jha, Araria

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Bihar’s Araria has awarded death sentence to the 21-year-old accused in connection with the rape and murder case of a minor girl two years ago. The court has also directed the government to pay compensation to the victim’s mother.

On August 5, 2019, the 12-year-old victim, who used to live with her maternal grandmother, was raped and murdered after she was kidnapped while returning home from a local fair. Her body was recovered on August 6 from near a village temple. Later, the Simraha police lodged an FIR on the basis of the written statement of her grandmother against unidentified persons. Police later nabbed the accused, who confessed his crime.

“Special POCSO court judge Shashikant Roy on Friday, while pronouncing the judgment in the case, awarded capital punishment to Amar Kumar, and directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to pay 10 lakh to the victim’s mother from the victim compensation fund,” said public prosecutor (PP) Shyam Lal Yadav.

RELATED STORIES

The court found the accused, a native of an area under Simraha police station of the district, guilty of Sections 376 (D) (B) (rape of a woman under twelve years of age), 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence ) of the Indian Penal Code, besides Section 4 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar crosses 6-cr jabs mark

Bihar bypolls: Left pledges support to RJD against Congress

Cheer in Goa tourism industry as plea to allow foreign tourists granted

Lakhimpur Kheri: Minister’s son appears before police, investigators begin questioning
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP