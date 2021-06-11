Car challan lands Delhi gangster in police net

The record of a traffic violation in Rajasthan led police to a wanted Delhi gangster, who was hiding in Rajasthan. Police said they were on the lookout for Delhi’s “desperate gangster” Narendra alias Ravi Gangwal, who was booked by the police under the MCOCA for running an organised crime syndicate.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kushwah said Gangwal, who was evading arrest since 2018, was arrested from Vaishali Nagar from Rajasthan’s Jaipur on June 8.

Narrating the sequence of events, Kushwah said in August 2019, the police had received a tip-off that Gangwal was residing in a residential society in Noida’s Sector 120 but by the time police reached the house, he had already shifted to another society.

“On checking, we learnt that he, along with his wife, had already left the flat about 20 days earlier. However, during local enquiry in the society, we found that he was using a blue Baleno car with a registration number of Delhi. Further efforts were made to trace the Baleno car,” said the DCP.

“It was found that the Baleno car was challaned by the Rajasthan traffic police near Jaipur. It was also learnt that his wife was also in the final stage of pregnancy,” said Kushwah adding that police teams then focused their search in Rajasthan.

The officer said last month, in May, police received a tip-off that Gangwal’s wife had delivered a child in April. “Municipal records were checked in Jaipur, Faridabad and Delhi and we found that Gangwal’s wife delivered a child at a hospital in Jaipur’s Vaishali Nagar. The team made an extensive search in the area and finally traced the Baleno car in the area. A team from the special cell of the police laid a trap in the area . We arrested Gangwal on May 8, when he had come out to buy some household articles in the nearby market,” Kushwah added.

Detailing Gangwal’s history of crimes, police said he is a listed “bad character” at the Ambedkar Nagar police station. In police lexicon, a “ bad character” is a person with many criminal cases, whose activities need to be monitored because he/she could be a threat to the law and order in the area.

“He (Gangwal) was initially associated with a local criminal named Ramakant alias Raju in Ambedkar Nagar and was involved in running satta, cable operations and drug trafficking racket. In February 2014, he and his gang members fired multiple rounds at his rivals over a property dispute, in which a woman was killed. In May 2015, he and Ramakant had ordered the hit on prisoner Ajay alias Chottu inside Tihar jail. Ajay died in the attack. His gang was known as the Gangwal gang. His gang was involved in settling property disputes, grabbing properties, committing extortion, running satta and drug rackets, managing cable network in the area of South Delhi by using violence and threat. To check the criminal activities of Gangwal gang, he was booked under MCOCA in 2018 by Ambedkar Nagar Police Station,” added Kushwah.