Alappuzha , Police have registered a case and seized a car for allegedly obstructing a fire tender on its way to a hospital following a major fire at Pattanakad, officials said on Thursday.

Car driver booked for blocking fire tender; licence suspended for six months

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The case has been registered against Sujith, a native of Kodamthuruth, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a major fire broke out at Tharavoor Government Hospital.

Fire tenders from nearby stations rushed to the spot, but the blaze could not be brought under control immediately.

Subsequently, additional fire tenders were dispatched from Alappuzha.

According to the police, when one such vehicle reached near Ponnamveli in Pattanakad, a car driven by Sujith allegedly refused to give way.

Despite the siren being on and repeated honking by the fire tender driver, Sujith allegedly continued to drive in the middle of the road at a slow speed, preventing the emergency vehicle from overtaking.

Police said he drove in this manner for several kilometres before eventually moving to the left, allowing the fire tender to pass.

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{{^usCountry}} Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services, who recorded a video of the incident, later handed it over to the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services, who recorded a video of the incident, later handed it over to the police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint, Pattanakad police registered a case on Wednesday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint, Pattanakad police registered a case on Wednesday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After tracing the vehicle, police summoned Sujith to the station on Thursday and seized the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After tracing the vehicle, police summoned Sujith to the station on Thursday and seized the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sujith has claimed that he did not hear the fire tender's siren, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sujith has claimed that he did not hear the fire tender's siren, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials are also probing whether he was using a mobile phone while driving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials are also probing whether he was using a mobile phone while driving. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department has suspended his driving licence for six months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department has suspended his driving licence for six months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MVD officials said an explanation was sought from the driver, who claimed he was taking his child to the hospital and had not heard the fire tender's siren. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MVD officials said an explanation was sought from the driver, who claimed he was taking his child to the hospital and had not heard the fire tender's siren. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The MVD has also directed Sujith to undergo a five-day responsible driving programme at its Institute of Driver Training and Research in Edappal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MVD has also directed Sujith to undergo a five-day responsible driving programme at its Institute of Driver Training and Research in Edappal. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials added that in recent years, several incidents of drivers blocking ambulances have been reported across the state.

According to them, such incidents often occur when people play loud music in vehicles or use mobile phones while driving.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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