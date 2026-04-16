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Car driver booked for blocking fire tender; licence suspended for six months

Car driver booked for blocking fire tender; licence suspended for six months

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Alappuzha , Police have registered a case and seized a car for allegedly obstructing a fire tender on its way to a hospital following a major fire at Pattanakad, officials said on Thursday.

Car driver booked for blocking fire tender; licence suspended for six months

The case has been registered against Sujith, a native of Kodamthuruth, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a major fire broke out at Tharavoor Government Hospital.

Fire tenders from nearby stations rushed to the spot, but the blaze could not be brought under control immediately.

Subsequently, additional fire tenders were dispatched from Alappuzha.

According to the police, when one such vehicle reached near Ponnamveli in Pattanakad, a car driven by Sujith allegedly refused to give way.

Despite the siren being on and repeated honking by the fire tender driver, Sujith allegedly continued to drive in the middle of the road at a slow speed, preventing the emergency vehicle from overtaking.

Police said he drove in this manner for several kilometres before eventually moving to the left, allowing the fire tender to pass.

Officials added that in recent years, several incidents of drivers blocking ambulances have been reported across the state.

According to them, such incidents often occur when people play loud music in vehicles or use mobile phones while driving.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Car driver booked for blocking fire tender; licence suspended for six months
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