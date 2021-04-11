Car looted in Amritsar after assaulting occupant

Three unidentified miscreants looted a car after assaulting its occupant, a lone man, with sharp-edged weapons outside a private hospital on the Circular Road during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. There was some cash and two mobile phones in the car, the victim has claimed.

The incident took place about 1am, when the victim, Amritpal Singh of Mohali, was waiting in his Maruti Suzuki Swift outside the hospital. His new-born son is admitted to the hospital. “I work as a guard in Dubai. I had come back recently as my wife Navneet Kaur was pregnant. We were blessed with a son a few days ago, but our new-born was readmitted to hospital, as he was ill,” said Amritpal, adding, “On Saturday night, I was in my car when three men approached me and asked for my car key. I resisted this attempt. The accused, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons, assaulted me and made off with the car.” The crime has been captured in a closed circuit television (CCTV) installed outside the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), investigation, Harminder Singh said the accused had been identified. A case under Sections 379-B (theft by force) has been registered against unidentified persons.