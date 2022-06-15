Caretaker arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur for torturing 2-year-old boy

Bhopal: A 30-year-old caretaker has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur for allegedly torturing a two-year-old boy, a police officer said.

Additional police superintendent Sanjay Agrawal said the accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Juvenile Justice Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The boy’s father works as an engineer with the state electricity department and his mother is a district court employee. The couple came to know about the alleged torture after they installed a CCTV camera in their house.

Agrawal said the engineer lives with his wife, mother, father, and a mentally ill sister. “The mother takes care of the father and the sister. Rajni was hired to take care of the child. But a few weeks ago, the boy fell ill. The doctor said there was an infection in the intestine and the boy is weak.”

The couple removed the caretaker from the job. But she allegedly started blackmailing the couple saying she will implicate them in a false case. The caretaker later returned to look after the child as the couple installed cameras. She can purportedly be seen beating the child, pushing him, and eating his food in CCTV footage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The boy’s father filed a police complaint citing the footage. The accused was produced in a local court on Tuesday and sent to judicial remand.