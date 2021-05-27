Case filed against 7 for hurting sentiments of Buddhists in Nidgi

PUNE One person has been arrested and released on bail on Thursday, while six others have been booked for hurting religious sentiments of Buddhist community members living in the Ota scheme in Nigdi.

The arrested man has been identified as Rajanikant Uttam Kshirsagar (50), also a resident of Ota scheme, Nigdi.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a social worker Ramdas Kundalik Tathe (51), a resident of the same area.

“Some eight years ago, the community had built a mural of the Constitution of India. This man felled it and built a tin shed where he was going to start a shop,” said assistant police inspector Shaikh of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant, as well as the accused, are all from the same community, according to the police.

Three of the six others booked in the case include Ratilal Uttam Kshirsagar (53), Dhammaprakash alias Dhamma Rajnikan Kshirsagar (28), and Pramod Rajanikant Kshirsagar (28), all residents of Ota scheme.

A case under Sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143, 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs10) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nigdi police station.