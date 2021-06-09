Case registered in Aligarh as 32 empty Covid-19 vaccine vials go missing

A case was registered at the Gandhi Park police station in Aligarh on Tuesday in connection with 32 empty vials of the Covid-19 vaccine having allegedly gone missing from the Naurangabad primary health centre in Aligarh last month, an official said on Wednesday.

A staff nurse was suspended and a medical officer transferred in connection with the matter, said Aligarh’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr BP Singh Kalyani .

It was suspected that the vials meant for vaccination at the Naurangabad PHC were used at a vaccination camp in Noida last month instead.

“A complaint was lodged by the district immunisation officer and the case was registered at the Gandhi Park police station in Aligarh against unidentified (people) over the 32 missing vials of Covid vaccine. Tough action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” the Aligarh CMO said.

“The case was registered after staff nurse Pushpa gave unsatisfactory excuses that the vials were broken. The doctor on duty, medical officer Dr R Pillai, has been transferred from the Naurangabad primary health centre,” the Aligarh CMO said.

The staff nurse and the medical officer have not been named in the case.

“The chief medical officer in Noida, too, has registered a case at a local police station with regard to the matter. Now, the Aligarh police will investigate the matter along with the Noida police to find out where those vials have gone,” the Aligarh CMO added.

In May, a vaccination camp was organised in a housing society in Noida. The first dose of the vaccine was administered to 187 residents of the housing society. After the two-day camp, when the residents downloaded their vaccination certificates, they found a difference in the dates and noticed that the Naurangabad primary health centre was mentioned (as the vaccination centre).

The Noida residents complained and the matter reached Aligarh where CMO constituted a two-member committee after a shortage of vials was detected at the Naurangabad primary health centre. After receiving the inquiry report, the staff nurse was sent on leave on Monday and the medical officer transferred. On Tuesday, the staff nurse was suspended, the Aligarh CMO said.

A case was also registered in Noida against the organiser of the camp where vials meant for vaccination at the Naurangabad PHC were allegedly used in Noida instead.

Recently, a case was registered against an ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) with the Jamalpur urban primary health centre in Aligarh after she allegedly threw 29 vaccine vials in a dustbin without administering them to the beneficiaries.

The Civil Lines police of Aligarh are on the lookout for ANM Neha Khan who allegedly became untraceable after the case was registered against her and her service contract was revoked. Police have raided Kasganj city but are yet to nab Khan.