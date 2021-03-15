Home / Cities / Others / Cash-strapped Kurukshetra University gets 220-cr grant
Cash-strapped Kurukshetra University gets 220-cr grant

Providing a major relief to the cash-starved Kurukshetra University, the Haryana government has released a grant of ₹200 crore
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:47 PM IST
As per officials, the university is facing financial crisis for the past couple of years and the release of this annual grant will solve the present fiscal problems. (HT PHOTO)

As per the varsity management, following repeated requests sent by the university, the government has released the 220-crore budget grant for 2021-22 financial year.

Of this grant, 180 crore has been released as a recurring grant and 40 crore as non-recurring grant, the officials said.

Vice chancellor (V-C) Prof Som Nath Sachdeva thanked governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for their cooperation in providing grants to Kurukshetra University.

Sachdeva said that the university is the oldest in state and the grant will benefit in further improving the field of education and research.

As per officials, the university is facing financial crisis for the past couple of years and the release of this annual grant will solve the present fiscal problems.

Now the finance department of the university will be able to pay salaries of employees and pensioners as per schedule, they added.

The V-C added that a new recruitment process of teachers will soon be started according to the UGC norms.

Sachdeva and registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma congratulated employees of the varsity’s accounts branch for their special efforts.

