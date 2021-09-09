Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI arrests two Customs officials for graft
others

CBI arrests two Customs officials for graft

A Mandi Gobindgarh dealer had approached the central agency which arrested the two Customs officials red-handed for graft
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The CBI also raided the official and residential premises of the two Customs officials. (HT Photo)

AMRITSAR The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an additional commissioner and a superintendent of the Customs department for allegedly accepting 1.3 lakh bribe in lieu of releasing two containers of scrap belonging to a Mandi Gobindgarh dealer.

The dealer, who is complainant in the case, had approached Dharamvir Singh, superintendent of Customs in Amritsar for releasing his containers of scrap. The dealer runs a partnership firm in Mandi Gobindgarh and deals in the business of import of scrap.

A CBI press release said that the superintendent demanded 1.5 lakh from the victim and also told that the bribe’s amount would be shared with additional commissioner Sahnewal, Parul Garg. Finally, the bribe amount was fixed at 1.3 lakh.

After getting a complaint from the victim, the CBI laid a trap and caught the superintendent red-handed, while demanding and accepting the bribe of 1.3 lakh. Subsequently, Garg was also nabbed.

The CBI conducted searches at the official and residential premises of both the accused at Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, and Chandigarh during which 59.4 lakh and some incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of the additional commissioner.

The accused were produced in the court of special judge, CBI Cases, Mohali (Punjab) on Thursday. Investigation to ascertain the backward and forward linkages of the seized amount is on. Dharamvir had been transferred to Amritsar nearly two months ago, sources said, but he still oversaw work in Ludhiana.

