CBI arrests two directors of Bengal chit fund company in Lucknow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two directors of a West Bengal-based chit fund company from their hideout at Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar in connection with an over 42-month-old case of cheating their investors, said CBI officials. The company is based in Asansol in West Bengal.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur said the two accused, Saket Banerjee and Kamaljeet Banerjee, both directors of M/s Global Infra Energy Limited, were absconding since the registration of a CBI case against them on September 15, 2017 on the orders of the Jharkhand high court. He said the CBI had taken over an ongoing investigation against them in connection with an FIR registered at the Mihijam police station of Jamtara district in Jharkhand.

Gaur said that it was alleged that the two had entered into a conspiracy with other directors of the company and induced the investors with the promise of unrealistically high returns on their investments, claiming that the company was authorised to do so by the statutory bodies like RBI and SEBI.

He said it was further alleged that the victims, so induced, were made to part with their money by way of investing in the various deposit schemes of the company. He said the two accused allegedly duped thousands of investors from Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal and took their hard-earned money through lucrative schemes. The two accused, thereafter, fled without making payment of the maturity amount.

The spokesman said both the arrested accused were produced before the competent court in Lucknow and were remanded in judicial custody. He said the investigators will further apply for their custody remand to interrogate them in connection with the case.

The investigators are trying to find out other people who were associated with them and involved in cheating investors, he added.