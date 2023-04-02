Home / Cities / Others / CBI files ‘closure report’ into 2015 Finnish national’s death

CBI files ‘closure report’ into 2015 Finnish national’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Over the last decade, 245 foreign tourists have lost their lives in Goa, some of which have taken place in mysterious circumstances leaving their families without a sense of closure

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a ‘closure report’ into the death of Finnish national Felix Dahl who was found dead along a lonely stretch of road at Canacona in South Goa.

Finnish national Felix Dahl, 22, was found dead in Goa at Canacona in South Goa in 2015 (Facebook Photo)
Finnish national Felix Dahl, 22, was found dead in Goa at Canacona in South Goa in 2015 (Facebook Photo)

Dahl was found dead with multiple skull fractures and brain haemorrhage on an interior road in Canacona, South Goa, on January 28, 2015.

A CBI official confirmed that the investigating agency was closing the case due to the “lack of evidence.”

The CBI has been probing the case since August 2018 and despite recreating the scene and interrogating possible suspects, the cause of Dahl’s death is likely to remain inconclusive.

Also Read: Goa minister condemns attack on Dutch tourist, praises hotel staffer who helped her

According to the police who were probing the case, Dahl was fond of acrobatics and fell after he lost balance while doing cartwheels resulting in accidental death.

The conclusion by Goa police prompted Dahl’s mother Minna Pirhonen to approach the high court of Bombay at Goa seeking that the investigation be handed over to CBI.

The high court while hearing a petition filed by Pirhonen ruled that the investigation conducted by the Goa Police was apparently “faulty and prejudiced” and “meandering towards a predetermined end” and ordered CBI to take over the case in 2018.

Over the last decade, 245 foreign tourists have lost their lives in Goa, some of which have taken place in mysterious circumstances leaving their families without a sense of closure.

In December, a 42-year-old British woman was allegedly raped and robbed in Goa’s Palolem beach village.

In March 2017, a young Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin allegedly was raped and murdered in Palolem village in South Goa.

Also Read: Goa: Resort bartender arrested for attacking Dutch tourist, her rescuer

In March this year, two incidents of alleged attacks on foreign tourists were reported from different parts of Goa.

On March 30, a 29-year-old Dutch woman was allegedly molested and stabbed by a resort staffer in Goa hours after she arrived for a yoga retreat in the state. The incident took place in north Goa’s Pernem town.

On March 24, a Russian tourist was allegedly assaulted in her hotel room in North Goa.

Earlier this month, a tourist family from Delhi was allegedly attacked by the staffers of a resort in Goa’s Anjuna over a scuffle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anjuna brain haemorrhage cbi central bureau of investigation closure death goa police police south goa + 7 more
anjuna brain haemorrhage cbi central bureau of investigation closure death goa police police south goa + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out