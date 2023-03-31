Goa: Resort bartender arrested for attacking Dutch tourist, her rescuer

The Goa Police have arrested a resort staff member in Mandrem for allegedly attacking a Dutch tourist while she was in her room on the intervening night of March 28 and 29. Representational image.

The person, identified as Abhishek Verma (27), is a native of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

“At around 2 am, the tourist noticed someone standing in her tent and immediately raised an alarm. Upon hearing her scream, the assailant grabbed her, covered her mouth and threatened her,” North Goa superintendent of police Nidhin Valsan said.

Hearing her screams, another staff member Eurico Dias came to her rescue. But the assailant who was working as a bartender at the resort, brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed both the woman and her rescuer, leaving the two injured, before fleeing from the spot.

“The Pernem police has registered an FIR. The knife used for the crime has also been recovered,” Valsan added.