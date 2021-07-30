Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 12 results: Quantum leap in Patna zone, 98.91 % pass

PATNA Thousands of students in the state who had registered for Class 12 examination conducted by the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) heaved a sigh of relief as majority of them passed with flying colours, results of which were declared on Friday afternoon
By Megha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PATNA

Thousands of students in the state who had registered for Class 12 examination conducted by the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) heaved a sigh of relief as majority of them passed with flying colours, results of which were declared on Friday afternoon.

The overall pass percentage of students of Patna region, comprising Bihar and Jharkhand, stood at 98.91%, which is 24.34 % higher than previous year.

Altogether 90,614 students appeared in the exam from Patna region, of which 89,569 students cleared the exam.

Bihar registered overall pass percent of 98.65 %. According to CBSE’s regional office, a total of 53,658 students appeared from Bihar. Of these, 52,934 students passed the exam.

CBSE has not released merit lists this year in view of exceptional circumstances triggered by Covid-19 outbreak.

CBSE’s Patna city coordinator Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, said, “Results are satisfactory. Students have been benefitted with the board’s moderation policy. Patna region registered a high leap in overall pass percentage this year which remained below 75% in previous years.”

“Results of a couple of schools were not published today due to miscellaneous reasons. All pending results will be published in the first week of August,” he said.

Meanwhile, several prominent schools including Notre Dame Academy, Kendriya Vidyalaya Bailey Road, St Karen’s High School, St Karen’s Secondary School, DAV Public School (BSEB Colony), Loyola High School registered 100% result with their students performing excellent in the exams.

At Notre Dame Academy, Anuska Roy of Arts stream bagged the first position in the school by securing 99%. She has fetched 99 marks in each subject. Stuti Banka of commerce stream obtained 98.8% followed by Srishti Nath who scored 98.6% in science.

Abhinav Kumar of St Karen’s High School emerged as the school topper by scoring 99% in science (Maths), Shivam scored 97.6% in science (Biology) and Priyanshu Kumar 97.6% in commerce. Similarly, Shreshtha Tiwary of St Karen’s Secondary School secured 97.8% in science (Maths) while Aman Bhaskar scored 97% in science (Biology) and Ishani Mohan 90.6% in commerce.

At Loyola High School, Harsh Vardhan Singh scored 98.20% in science (Maths), Mehul Pratap Singh 96.60 % in science (Biology), Soumya Anand 95.20% in commerce and Priya Shandilya 97.40% in Arts stream. All 397 students passed the exam while 104 students scored above 90%.

Prerna Singh of St Michael’s High School secured 98.6% in science, closely followed by Arpit Raj who scored 98% in commerce.

At Baldwin Academy, Renuka Vaidehi emerged as the school topper with 96% marks in humanities followed by Naincy Raj and Deepika Tanuvi who scored 95.80% and 95.20% respectively in science. Altogether 19 students scored above 90% while 57 students above 80%.

At Ishan School, Kankarbagh, Srishti Sinha and Kumari Arpita obtained 96.6% and 95% respectively in science stream followed by Sakshi Jaiswal 94.2% in commerce.

Students of several other schools have also performed well in Class 12 exam.

