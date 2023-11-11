CBSE shooting: Panaah, Baiduriya bag titles in rifle event

Presenting superlative performances, Panaah and Baiduriya emerged champions in the U-19 air rifle women’s and men’s event, respectively, on the concluding day of the CBSE National Shooting Championship at Hallmark Public School.

CBSE National Shooting Championship 2023 at Hallmark School, Panchkula. (Sant Arora /HT)

In the women’s event, Panaah from Panchkula topped with 416 points and Rashmeet Kaur of Chandigarh got the second position with 415.4 points. Bengaluru’s Vanshika stood third with 413.5 points.

In the men’s event, Baiduriya of West Bengal maintained the lead and won the title with 416.8 points. Raja Punia of Meerut came second with 414.9 marks and Karanveer Singh of Mohali was awarded the bronze medal with 413.7 marks.

Meanwhile, Yug Pratap and Naina Tyagi remained at the forefront in the men’s and women’s pistol event, respectively, to walk away with the titles.

Naina of Ghaziabad won gold with 377 points, Charvee of Indore bagged silver with 374 points and Chhavi Singh of Delhi claimed bronze with 370 points.

Whereas in the men’s pistol event, Yug Pratap of Indore became the gold medallist with 384 points. Deepanshu of Jhajjar stood second with 378 marks and Vedansh of Gurugram came third with 376 marks.

