CCSU in Meerut to issue fresh recruitment advt after complaint made to governor

MEERUT: The Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has cancelled its recent advertisement for recruitment of 72 teaching and non-teaching staff in self finance courses.

The university took the decision after a complaint was made to the governor/chancellor Anandiben Patel about reservation norms not being specified in the advertisement.

CCSU spokesman prof Prashant Kumar confirmed that the university has already cancelled the advertisement for recruitment. He said a new advertisement would be issued soon. “The university also has sent its reply to the chancellor,” he added.

Earlier, the governor had sought an explanation from CCSU vice chancellor prof Sangeeta Shukla about the reservation criterion not being specified in the recruitment advertisement put out by the university.

In a letter sent by the governor’s special officer Dr Pankaj L Jani, the CCSU V-C was directed to send an explanation on the issue to the chancellor within 15 days.

The governor’s letter also mentioned that a complaint in this regard has been made by Ravikant, the national president of Shoshit Kranti Dal.

Ravikant told HT that the CCSU had published advertisement in January for recruitment of 72 teaching and non-teaching staff on contractual basis in self finance courses of the university.

The advertisement didn’t mention which posts were reserved for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and the specially-abled.

“It is a violation of the government’s reservation policy,” he said adding that on his complaint the governor had sought an explanation from the V-C.