CEC urges people of Nagaland to proactively participate in assembly polls

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is committed to conducting the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner and urged people to proactively participate in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The visiting ECI panel, consisting of election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reviewed the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Nagaland and highlighted various initiatives and programs taken up by ECI to conduct elections with the highest standard of transparency, accountability and credibility. The team briefed journalists in Kohima on Saturday on the steps and measures initiated by the Commission to promote clean and fair election.

CEC Kumar said over 30,000 first-time voters will participate in the elections. He said so far more than 13 lakh electors are registered in the state, which include 6.53 lakh male voters and 6.56 lakh female voters.

Kumar said ECI has written to each of the senior citizen voters, conveying gratitude to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the upcoming assembly elections, 2,315 polling stations will be set up across 60 Assembly constituencies with an average voter of 566 per polling station. Polling stations are being set up in remote and isolated places and near international borders.

196 polling stations in the state are set to be “manned” by women. Also, in an effort to encourage Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, there will be 10 polling stations in the state where PwDs will greet the voters.

Kumar said that all arrangements will be made at the polling stations for the convenience of senior citizens and PWDs voters.