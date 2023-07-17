Central team reviews G20 preparations in Varanasi

A Central team led by secretary, department of youth affairs, Government of India, Meeta Rajivlochan on Monday visited Varanasi to review the preparations for G20 events to be held here in August.

Review meeting for G20 preparations held in Varanasi on Monday. (HT Photo)

She chaired a review meeting along with Varanasi district magistrate S Rajalingam and commissioner of police Ashok Mutha Jain.

She said, the IIT-BHU students should be made liaison officers for G20 youth conclave and G20 cultural working group summit (CWGS) so that they can get an opportunity to interact with the foreign delegates and youths from G-20 countries.

The G20 events, including the youth conclave, are scheduled from August 17 to August 20, whereas the CWGS will be held on August 23 and 24, said a press statement.

Also, discussions regarding proper arrangements for the reception and stay of the guests and showing them important places of Varanasi was also held in the meeting.

The DM gave a presentation regarding the preparations which included the itinerary for welcoming the guests at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, cultural programmes to be organised at various places from the airport to the city, beautification and decoration of the city, etc. The presentation was made during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting held in June.

According to officials, it was also discussed that ODOP items (One District One Product) should be given as gifts and mementos to the guests in the meeting.

DM said that proper arrangements for the security and hospitality of the guests will be made.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union minister of youth affairs Anurag Thakur will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Youth conclave. A documentary film on Banaras will also be played at the inaugural ceremony of both the events.

Programmes of both the events are proposed to be held at IIT-BHU, Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and Trade Facilitation Centre. A total of 570 people, including delegates, will participate in the two events, said a senior officer.

