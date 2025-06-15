Central team visits Odisha as 14 deaths reported in cholera outbreak

Bhubaneswar: A central team from Delhi, comprising officials from Indian Council of Medical Research, National Centre for Disease Control, World Health Organisation, and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Sunday visited Jajpur district of Odisha as 14 deaths were reported and 1,500 people were hospitalised following a cholera outbreak. Odisha health minister Mukesh Mahaling said those in hospitals are doing fine (Representational image)

Four blocks and one urban local body in Jajpur district have been hit most by the outbreak which started from a community feast in the town attended by over 2,500 people. “Out of the 41 faecal samples sent to the laboratory from Jajpur district, eight tested positive for Vibrio cholerae. However, the number of affected persons is being slowly decreasing,” said Nilakantha Mishra, director of Odisha’s public health.

Officials said most of the affected are showing acute diarrhoeal disorders with many of them showing dehydration tendencies. The worst-affected areas in Jajpur include Danagadi, Korei, Rasulpur and Dharmasala blocks, with many requiring advanced care at facilities like SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

State health minister Mukesh Mahaling said those in hospitals are doing fine. “We have deployed an additional health team from SCB Medical College and Hospital to support the efforts here. We’re taking every measure to prevent further outbreaks. I appeal people to seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as loose motion, vomiting, or abdominal pain, rather than consulting local quacks or medicine stores. Cholera outbreak is a major concern, and we need to take collective efforts to prevent its spread,” he said.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the state government must act vigilantly without pushing people’s lives into further danger and take immediate strong measures to curb the spread of cholera. “What had not been seen for many years has now disrupted public life in various districts. While cholera is spreading in Odisha, the state government’s casual approach to it is shocking and disturbing to everyone,” he wrote on X.

Odisha last saw a cholera outbreak in December 2023 in Rourkela town where 11 people died and more than 1,800 were hospitalised. Similarly, in Rayagada district, an outbreak was reported between July and November 2022, with 10 deaths and 414 cases.

Cholera has consistently made its presence known in Odisha over the past two and a half decades, this persistent occurrence marks it as a significant public health issue, particularly affecting the lower socio-economic groups in the southern regions of Odisha. Between 2011 and 2020, Odisha had 19 outbreaks of cholera. Districts such as Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, and Nuapada are particularly susceptible, making cholera a prominent and pressing concern for public health authorities in the region.

As a significant proportion of the human population in these cholera-prone areas relies on untreated water from environmental reservoirs, such as ponds, rivers, wells, nullahs, and ditches, for drinking, bathing, cooking, and agricultural activities, the widespread practice of using contaminated water sources serves as a major cause for the transmission of cholera infection. Despite efforts to raise awareness and education regarding the importance of safe water practices and the prevention of diarrheal diseases, cholera outbreaks continue to occur in Odisha.