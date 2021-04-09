Home / Cities / Others / Central teams visit three Punjab districts to review covid scenario
others

Central teams visit three Punjab districts to review covid scenario

A team is scheduled to visit Kapurthala on Friday; Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur will see the teams visit hospitals, micro-containment zones etc
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:27 AM IST
In Jalandhar district, state health department officials said the team will study the impact of UK strain on symptomatic patients. (HT photo)

Separate teams of experts from the Centre arrived in Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur of Doaba on Thursday to review the covid-19 situation. In Hoshiarpur district, where the number of infections have grown alarmingly with 611 deaths to date, the two-member expert team held a meeting with civil, police and health department officials in the mini-secretariat and gathered information on positive cases, micro-containment zones and isolation monitoring mechanism.

The team comprising Aparna Pandey, advisor, National Centre for Disease Control, and Ashok Singh, a professor of Lady Hardinge College, Delhi, said it would visit hospitals, community health centres and containment zones to review the on-ground situation.

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district, two experts from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, had arrived, confirmed civil surgeon Dr Gurdeep Singh Kapoor.

In Jalandhar district, state health department officials said the team had reached and will study the impact of UK strain on symptomatic patients and review the situation for the next three days. A Central team is scheduled to visit Kapurthala on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP