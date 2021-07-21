CEO of Vaishno Devi shrine board reviews video walls project

The chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of key officials of the executing agency to review the progress of installing six large hi-tech multi-purpose video walls at prominent locations on the tracks leading to the cave shrine.

These locations included Darshani Deodi Banganga, New Darshani Deodi Tarakote Marg, Adhkuwari Complex, Bhairon Platform, Langer Point at Tarakote and Sanjichhat Platform.

The screens will display live atka arti, mata ki kahani (stage play) and live darshan . They will also display advisories (24X7) about disaster-prone locations on the track, information of missing person / items and early warnings of weather forecast, besides general information about accommodation and facilities.

Kumar directed the executing agency to ensure completion of the project before the Navratras to enable dissemination of real time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra.

The meeting was attended by Hemkant Prashar, chief accounts officer, SMVDSB, Deepak Dubey and Vishavjeet Singh, deputy CEOs, SMVDSB, other concerned officers/ engineers of the shrine board and representatives of the executing agency.