C’garh will survey beneficiaries for housing scheme if centre doesn’t: Baghel

The state government will conduct a survey of “eligible beneficiaries for a housing scheme” if not the union government, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)

Baghel said his government was committed to providing pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries, adding that the surveys will be carried out between April 1 and June 30.

The chief minister made the remarks while speaking in the legislative assembly on Saturday.

He said that the last Census took place in 2011 and it was necessary to collect information about the changes in the lives of common citizens so that eligible beneficiaries could get the benefit of welfare schemes.

Listing a number of surveys that needed to be conducted by the centre, the chief minister said, “The union government should ascertain the details of constructed pucca houses, toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission, benefits under the Ujjwala Gas Scheme, ‘doubling’ of farmers’ income, household electrification and the status of employment of beneficiaries of skill development programs in the last 12 years.”

Bagel further asked the members of the opposition parties to join him and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah urging them to conduct the Census.

Providing details about the scheme, Baghel said that 8.44 lakh houses have already been constructed in Chhattisgarh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

“Against the target of 11,76,150 houses, 11,76,067 houses or 99.99% of the target have been sanctioned. Further, 71.79% of houses have been completed in the state,” Baghel said.

The chief minister added that Chhattisgarh was better than Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on this score.

