Chambal river crosses danger mark, flood threat in rural Agra

: The Chambal river has crossed the danger mark in the eastern part of Agra district, creating a flood threat for nearby rural areas. On Thursday, the river was flowing at 133 metres, three metres above the danger level of 130 metres. People living in villages near the river have been moved to safer places. The situation is being closely monitored by the administration. Relief material being supplied to affected villages in Agra district on Thursday. (Sourced)

Heavy rains in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have caused a rise in the water level of the Chambal river. The release of water from the Kota Barrage and Banas Dam in Rajasthan has further increased the flow. Hemant Kumar Bind, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Bah, said, “The river is flowing above danger level in the Pinahat area. As per instructions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, relief work is going on. People are being shifted, and we are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

Relief kits were distributed in affected villages such as Gohra, Bhatpura, Pura Daal and Pura Jharna. Health teams from the Bah Community Health centre provided medicines and health kits. Arrangements are also being made to protect farm animals as farmers leave their flooded homes.

Agra’s district magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari and additional police commissioner Ram Badan Singh visited the Pinahat area on Wednesday to review the situation. The continuous water release from Kota Barrage is a major cause of concern. Around a dozen villages have been cut off from the main roads. Flood PAC and SDRF teams are supplying essential items to those stranded.

Villagers have moved their belongings to higher ground and are preparing to shift to rescue shelters as water levels continue to rise. The worst-hit areas include villages in Bah, Jaitpur and Pinahat. With more rain falling in Agra on Thursday, residents are worried and hoping for relief soon.