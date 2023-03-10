CHANDAULI, SONBHADRA, MIRZAPUR: Count of blackbucks, bears jumps in five years

The population of bears and blackbucks has increased in the forests of Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, and Chandauli in the last five years owing to strict vigil and arrangement of drinking water for wild animals, according to experts from the forest department who recently counted wild animals.

Enhanced patrolling is one of the factors that contributed to the rise in wild animal populations, according to an official. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A senior forest official said that the counting of wild animals revealed that the blackbuck population is on the rise and has increased to 310 in the forests of Ghorawal from 150 over the last five years. The number of blackbucks is booming in the Harra Forest too, with 452 blackbucks recorded. At the same time, as per the enumeration, there are 55 hyenas, three wolves, 102 foxes, 174 sambhars (a species of deer), 120 porcupines and three guldars (leopards) in these forests.

Divisional forest officer, Kaimur wildlife division, Mirzapur, Arvind Chaurasia said, “Forest officials conduct regular patrolling in the forests to protect blackbucks and other wild animals from hunters. Arrangement of fodder and potable water is also made for the blackbucks during summers. All these efforts together have yielded desired results.”

Five years ago, there used to be 10 bears in the Chandraprabha forests in Chandauli, but now the number has increased to 25. In addition, 104 bears were witnessed in the forests of Halia, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra during the recent counting, the official adding that 445 monkeys and 335 langoors were also seen in these forests.

