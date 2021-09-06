Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Chandigarh airport to have cargo facility by December: SAD’s Chandumajra
others

Chandigarh airport to have cargo facility by December: SAD’s Chandumajra

New facility will open export route to West Asia, benefitting farmers of all northern Indian states, says Chandumajra, adding that diversification of agriculture will also get a boost
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 07:57 PM IST
The cargo facility is under construction at the Chandigarh airport in an area of over 12,000sq metre. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Monday said a new cargo facility would become operational at the Chandigarh airport in Mohali in December this year. “This development will make the region a hub for export of fruit and vegetable and flowers,” he said, adding that he had taken up the issue with Union civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had assured him that the cargo facility was under construction and would be completed by the year-end.

The SAD leader added, in a press note, that the new 12,000-sq metre facility would encourage export of fruit and vegetable to West Asia immediately, with connectivity to other parts of the world coming through over time.

“Diversification of agriculture will also get a boost. The functioning of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Wagah is erratic and restricts goods to Pakistan only. Now our perishable goods will be transported to West Asia within hours. The farmers will earn more, with new jobs and trade opportunities an added bonus,” he added.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir will benefit, he said, adding that he had also requested Scindia to add more international flights from the airport.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Police seize weapon used in Meghalaya’s rebel leader’s death

Tripura launches CM helpline to address people’s grievances

Attack on Chhattisgarh pastor: Two BYJM members arrested

President Kovind to visit Prayagraj on September 11, preparations in full swing
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP