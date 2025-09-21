Changing times end son-daughter education bias: Anandiben Patel at Maa Shakambhari Univ convocation

Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Friday said that the era of discrimination between sons and daughters is over, highlighting that girls are now excelling in every field. She observed that, in the past, families often prioritised boys’ education, assuming daughters would leave after marriage, but changing times have brought a positive transformation in society. Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Friday said that the era of discrimination between sons and daughters is over, highlighting that girls are now excelling in every field. (FILE PHOTO)

Patel was speaking at the third convocation of Maa Shakambhari University held at the Janmanch Auditorium in Saharanpur. She presented medals to meritorious students and encouraged them to aim high in life. “Students must set clear goals to succeed in every field and bring pride to the nation on the global stage,” she said, also urging them to respect their parents, teachers, and elders.

The chief guest was Professor Pankaj Mittal, secretary general of the Association of Indian Universities. State higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay, minister of state Rajni Tiwari, former vice-chancellor Professor Hriday Shankar Singh, registrar Virendra Kumar Maurya, and others were also present.

Vice-chancellor prof Vimala Y informed that a total of 90 meritorious students were awarded medals for the academic session 2024–25, including 66 females and 24 males.