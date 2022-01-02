Channi outlines initiatives of his 1st 100 days as Punjab CM

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday outlined major pro-people initiatives taken by his government over the past 100 days, listing the setting up of several chairs in the names of Bhagwan Valmiki; Guru Ravidass; Bhagat Kabir; Bhagwan Parshuram; Bhai Jaita (Baba Jiwan Singh); Dr BR Ambdekar and devout Sikh Bhai Makhan Shah Lubaana. He also listed the setting up of an exclusive research centre on the three epics of the Ramayana, the Mahabharat and the Srimad Bhagavad Geeta.

Replying to a query on establishing another chair in the name of the martyr Shaheed Udham Singh, Channi said he would get the proposal examined.

Defended his government against the oft-repeated allegations of failing to deliver justice in sacrilege cases, claiming that the previous SAD-BJP government had not done its legal homework on the case. “Only one person gave statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against Baba (Ram Rahim) and we issued warrants. The court allowed us custodial interrogation of Baba. Our team went to interrogate the dera’s team thrice, but nobody was found there. We have again sought custodial interrogation. We are proceeding in the case, keeping in mind legal hitches,” Channi told a press conference.

FIXED ALLOWANCE INCREASED

Emphasising the need to boost employment avenues, Channi added, “My government is already in the advanced stage of implementing the Employment Guarantee Scheme, which would be announced soon. Modalities are complete.”

He added that the regularisation of services of 4,587 Safai Sewaks and Sewermen working on contract basis Urban Local Bodies is already under way, with the notification having been issued. Channi added that the state was now allowing a fixed monthly allowance of ₹2,500 to 22,000 ASHA workers at a cost of ₹60 crore. He added that the fixed allowance of 42,500 mid-day meal workers has been increased from ₹2,200 to ₹3,000 per month at a cost of ₹64.2 crore.

EVASIVE ON SIDHU

On Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu’s repeated tirades against the decision of his government, the CM was evasive. “I am ready to work with the PPCC chief, as party organisation is considered to be boundary/fencing of the government. It is the party that has to propagate the works of the government.” When pressed for a clear answer, he said “Aaate aate aayega dil ko karaar, jaate jaate bekrari jayegi (the heart will peaceful, when it has to; unease will ease, when it has to).”