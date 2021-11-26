Channi, Sidhu enacting ‘tamasha’ in Punjab, says BJP’s Chugh

Chandigarh BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi and Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) president Navjot Sidhu have made ‘a tamasha’ of the entire state. Chugh added it has always been clear that Channi and Sidhu are not on the same page, because of their conflict of interest, but it is shame that in the process they have made Punjab an ugly stage of political gimmicks.

Chugh said the AAP and the Akali Dal were also doing the same to the state. “Instead of making sensible statements and promises to the people, they are ridiculing people of Punjab by making false and baseless promises,” he said.

Reacting to media reports that Channi’s brother was involved in the Ludhiana City scam, Chugh said the BJP has been always saying that the Punjab Congress is nothing, but mafia gangs and corruption personified.

Chugh said the Congress government in Punjab did not know what the right hand was doing, and what was the left one getting into. He claimed the way Channi and Sidhu have been working at cross-purposes indicated that the Congress high command had no idea how a sensitive border state like Punjab has been handed over to political “tamashbins”.