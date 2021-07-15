Charuni’s suspension comes as setback to followers, support pouring in

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Charuni’s weeklong suspension from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has caused resentment among his supporters.

His supporters say the decision to suspend Charuni was taken soon after he led a convoy of thousands of farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab.

During his visit to Punjab earlier this week, Charuni travelled to many districts including Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Patiala. He openly advocated that SKM leaders should launch Mission Punjab and contest the coming polls.

“Charuni’s suspension has come as a major setback to lakhs of farmers of Haryana who were facing FIRs and police action, and are away from their families for the past seven months in support of the agitation,” said his follower Nirmal Singh, of Yamunanagar.

BKU (Charuni) state secretary Harpal Singh said leaders from Punjab were worried about his popularity not only in Haryana but also in Punjab which is why they decided to sideline him.

DIFFERENCE OF OPINION

Since the beginning of the agitation in November last year, Charuni had difference of opinion with the Morcha leaders on multiple occasions.

Farm leaders from Punjab were planning to start a sit-in at Sambhu border on November 25 and later Charuni insisted that they should break the barricades and try to reach Delhi.

He had assured them that farmers from Haryana will clear the barricades to make way for them. His supporters had removed most barricades from Shambu border to Kundli border in Sonepat. Charuni was also against the decision of Morcha leaders over holding kisan panchayats in Haryana and Punjab as he was in favour of taking the protest to other states.

In January, Charuni was snubbed by the Morcha members for meeting political leaders and the move was strongly condemned by them. He had assured that he will not share the platform with any political party till the farmers’ agitation is on.

Charuni had slammed his counterpart from UP, Rakesh Tikait, on several occasions. Recently, Charuni without naming anybody had also raised questions on why farmers were not holding protests against BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

WHAT NEXT

The development has exposed the fissures among the Morcha members. Charuni has slammed the decision of his suspension but made it clear that he will continue to support the agitation.

People close to him said he is still at the Singhu border and people from Haryana and Punjab came to meet him in the morning.

His supporters are planning to lead a convoy of thousands of farmers from Yamunanagar on July 20 to the Singhu border.

“The decision will not affect our association with the agitation. We will continue our fight for rights of the farmers,” said BKU (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains.

Dr Ramji Lal, a retired professor of political science, said, “The decision may have an impact on the agitation as it could demoralise the supporters from Haryana. But Charuni’s call for a political foray could go either way as he had already contested the polls unsuccessfully.”