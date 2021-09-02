Chautala starts state-wide tour to invite people to Devi Lal’s birth anniv

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patriarch OP Chautala on Wednesday alleged that the lathi-charge on farmers in Karnal last week was planned by the state government.

Chautala started a state-wide tour to invite people to attend former deputy prime minister Devi Lal’s birth anniversary on September 25 in Jind.

Interacting with party workers in Sirsa and Fatehabad, the former Haryana chief minister condemned the lathi-charge on farmers and urged party workers to stand by the farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws.

“The BJP-JJP government has become synonymous with scams, drugs, crime, unemployment, and no safety for women. The government has failed to address grievances of youth, farmers, women and labourers. Every section of the society is forced to come out on road to raise their issues but the government is still turning a blind eye to their grievances. The government is responding to protesters with sticks. I have never seen such a failed government in my entire political career,” Chautala added.

“The BJP-JJP leaders are not allowed to visit their constituency which showcases the resentment against them. The Congress has hatched a conspiracy against me for giving jobs to 3,600 junior basic teachers during our tenure, following which I had to stay in jail. People of Haryana are looking towards us as we are capable enough to fulfil their dreams. Lakhs of people will attend Devi Lal’s birth anniversary in Jind on September 25,” he added.