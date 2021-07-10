Check your facts, before making frivolous promises: Capt to Sukhbir

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday asked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to check his facts before shooting through his mouth. Trashing the Akali chief’s announcements for families of farmers who sacrificed their lives fighting against the three farm laws of the central government, the CM termed these as a last-ditch effort by Sukhbir to woo back farmers, whom his party had alienated on issue of these very laws.

“Do you think Punjab’s farmers are fools to be taken in by your desperate statements?” asked the CM, adding that Sukhbir must stop cheating the people of the state with such deceitful announcements.

“How do you propose to do something that has already been done?” he remarked, adding that “We had made these announcements while you were still busy conspiring with your political masters, the BJP, to destroy our farmers.”

Ridiculing Sukhbir’s dream of the Akalis coming to power in Punjab, the CM added that with his frivolous promises, the SAD president had proved his total absence of any connect with the people on the ground.

Pointing out that his government was already giving compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of such farmers, the CM said, of 237 Punjab farmers who had died so far during the ongoing agitation, the families of 191 had already got the recompense. “Compensation for the rest of the families was also under process and would be paid long before the Akalis even finalise their campaign for the elections,” he said, pointing out that he had announced jobs for the kin of deceased farmers several months ago and the revenue department was in the advanced stages of finalising candidates.