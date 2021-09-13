Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chennai man booked for duping Pune bride of 11 lakh

PUNE A man from Tamil Nadu has been booked for duping a woman from Pune of ₹11 lakh
By HTC
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:05 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A man from Tamil Nadu has been booked for duping a woman from Pune of 11 lakh.

Communication between the victim and the accused allegedly began in April 2020 after they matched on an online matrimonial platform, according to the complaint.

The account holder on the platform, the male accused in this case, has been identified as Premraj Thevraj, a resident of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The woman exchanged phone numbers and the two allegedly spoke on the phone for three months before asked her for 11 lakh. The woman gave him the money and he called her to Chennai for their wedding.

The complainant woman told the police in her complaint that she went to Chennai and they got married by signing a document he had brought.

The woman now claims that the document is a fake and that he cheated her into believing that they were married based on that document.

The woman told the police that she returned to Pimpri- Chinchwad after the alleged wedding. The man then told her that he wished to take a loan in her name of 80 lakh for his business.

However, when the woman refused, the man started threatening to hurt her parents.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 469 (forgery) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) has been registered at Nigdi police station.

