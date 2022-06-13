Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Chennai man detained for theft dies, five police officers suspended
others

Chennai man detained for theft dies, five police officers suspended

S Rajasekar’s family alleged he was framed and beaten up at Chennai’s Kodungaiyur police station before his death
(HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 12:45 PM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Chennai: A 33-year-old man died in Chennai on Sunday night after he was picked up for alleged theft, prompting the suspension of five police officers.

S Rajasekar’s family alleged he was framed and beaten up at Chennai’s Kodungaiyur police station. Manikandan, Rajasekar’s brother, told reporters the police were after his brother for a decade. “Now they have beaten and killed him inside and they are covering it up saying he died due to ailments,” Manikandan said.

Inspector general (south zone) T S Anbu said the five suspended officers include an inspector and sub-inspector. “They told us that they only questioned him [Rajasekar] related to his crime. But still, since this incident [custodial death] has happened, the five officers have been suspended,” said Anbu.

He dismissed allegations that Rajasekar was detained for a week. “Based on one or two instances it is not right to paint the entire police force with the same brush.”

Police said Rajasekar, who was detained on charges of stealing gold jewellery, collapsed inside the police station and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police chief C Sylendra Babu ordered the transfer of the case to CB-CID, which is also probing the alleged custodial death of one V Vignesh on May 7 in Chennai. CB-CID has arrested six police officers on charges of murdering Vignesh.

Divya Chandrababu

