Chhattisgarh: 10 maoists killed in Sukma encounter, AK-47 rifles recovered

At least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, the police said. Maoist rebels train in a forest area. (AP File Photo)

The encounter took place in the jungles of Korajuguda, Dantewada, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar of Sukma district.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said that a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were part of the operation.

“The forces had received intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area. We are yet to identify the bodies of the Maoists recovered,” the IG said.

The teams have recovered several weapons, including INSAS rifles, AK-47 rifles, and SLR rifles, and a search operation is still underway.

“More details will emerge later as the team is still in the jungle,” the IG added.