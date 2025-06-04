Chhattisgarh: 2 Congress leaders arrested for obscene posts on PM, Op Sindoor

RAIPUR: Two Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, including a former MLA, Arun Tiwari, were booked in two districts for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Operation Sindoor. The controversial social media posts by the two Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh triggered strong reactions from political and social groups. (Representational image)

Police said that Tiwari shared a Facebook post laced with objectionable language aimed at the Prime Minister and Operation Sindoor. The post triggered strong reactions from political and social groups, who lodged a formal complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur, police said.

“Following the complaint, the Civil Lines police began a preliminary investigation under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita,” said Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range, Sanjeev Shukla.

Officials said that the allegations appeared to be prima facie valid during the inquiry.

“On Wednesday, a team from Ratanpur police station conducted a raid at Tiwari’s farmhouse in Ratanpur and he was later handed over to the Civil Lines police for further legal action,” said the IG.

The language of content posted was extremely objectionable, said the IG.

In the second case, senior Congress leader Brijmohan Singh was booked in Durg.

Based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Tushar Dewangan, an FIR was registered against Singh at the Vaishali Nagar police station in Bhilai.

“We investigated the matter based on the complaint. The allegations were found to be true, and an FIR was registered under relevant sections. The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway,” said city superintendent of police, Satya Prakash Tiwari.

According to police, they have been charged with sections 296 (obscene acts and songs in public places) and 353 (statements that conduce to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Information Technology Act.