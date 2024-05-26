Chhattisgarh : 33 Maoists surrender in Bastar’s Bijapur

Thirty-three Maoists surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Saturday, saying that they were disappointed with the “hollow” Maoist ideology and the atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals, officials said. The surrendered Maoists said that they were also impressed by the police’s rehabilitation policy, according to officials. The Chhattisgarh police said 109 Naxalites have so far quit violence in Bastar’s Bijapur district so far this year. (Representative Image)

Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said that two women are among the 33 surrendered cadres, who were active in various wings and outfits under Gangaloor area committee of Maoists.

“Of the surrendered, Raju Hemla alias Thakur (35), member of People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Battalion Number 1, and Samo Karma, member of Platoon Number 1 of Maoists, were carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh each on their heads, he said.

Another surrendered cadre, Sudru Punem, head of Rrevolutionary Party Committee (RPC), Janata Sarkar of Maoists, was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh,” the SP said.

These three-reward carrying surrendered cadres were allegedly involved in attacks on security personnel in the past, he said.

With this surrender, 109 Naxalites have so far quit violence in the district so far this year, police said.

Besides, 189 Maoists were arrested in the district during the same period, they said.