Chhattisgarh Assembly passes bill to prohibit gambling

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to prohibit gambling in the state.

Chhattisgarh home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu tabled the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 in the House. (File Photo)

The bill does not include lottery, but prohibits betting or wagering in person or on online platforms for financial gains.

Home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu tabled the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 in the House and said in the statement of objectives of the bill that it is the duty of the state government to ensure social and economic security to each and every citizen.

It will come into force from the date of its notification in the gazette.

According to the bill, whoever is found playing or aiding or abetting gambling in public places shall be liable to imprisonment for any term upto six months or fine of not less than ₹3,000 but not exceeding ₹10,000, or with both.

Whoever, being the owner or occupier, or having the use, of any house, room, tent or place or online platform within the limits to which this Act applies, opens, keeps or uses the same as a gambling-house shall be liable to imprisonment not less than six months but not exceeding three years and fine upto ₹50,000 for the first time offence.

For the subsequent offences, such offender will face imprisonment not less than two years but not exceeding five years and penalty upto ₹1 lakh.

Whoever found playing or aiding or abetting gambling online shall be punished with imprisonment not less than one year but not exceeding three years and fine not less than 50,000 but not exceeding ₹5 lakh for the first time offence.

For the subsequent offence, such offenders will face imprisonment not less than 2 years but not exceeding seven years and fine of not less than ₹1 lakh but not more than ₹10 lakh.

Whoever found providing his/her bank account, mobile app wallet or any other account willfully for gambling in person or online and gains profit from it shall be liable to imprisonment upto six months or fine upto ₹10,000 or with both.

The advertisement of games of gambling will be prohibited in print and electronic media and the violation of rule will attract imprisonment upto 3 years and fine upto ₹50,000.

The bill also has provisions of punishment for the company indulged in offence related to gambling and persons arrested for giving false names and addresses in such cases.

