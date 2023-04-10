Chhattisgarh: Shops shut in cities as right wing bodies observe ‘bandh’

Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed in major cities in Chhattisgarh on Monday amid the state-wide bandh called by right-wing organisations following Saturday’s communal clashes in Bemetara district’s Biranpur village.

The VHP called a state-wide bandh in protest against the communal violence in Biranpur village (Twitter/screengrab)

The bandh remained peaceful except for a few incidents of violence in Bemetera and Raipur, a senior police officer said.

A house was set afire on the outskirts of Biranpur village and a journalist sustained head injuries near Saja town in stone pelting where protesters had gathered to proceed towards Biranpur village, said the official.

In Bemetera and Raipur, where the shops and other establishments remain closed till 2pm, some protesters pelted stones at passenger buses at the new bus stand in Bhatagaon damaging the windshield of the vehicle on Monday morning, police said.

The VHP called a state-wide bandh in protest against the communal violence in Biranpur village that left one person dead and three policemen injured on April 8.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other right-wing outfits were on the streets in every district of the state, including Bastar and Surguja region, police said.

Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including BJP state president Arun Sao, were stopped from entering the village on Monday afternoon after which they staged a protest. All roads leading to the village have been barricaded by the police.

The violence in Biranpur allegedly was triggered after a fight between school children belonging to two communities.

Following the incidents of violence, additional police personnel were sent to the spot to take control of the situation and section 144 of CrPC was also imposed in the village.

Around 1,000 police personnel, along with senior officials are camping in the village to avoid any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, Indira Kalyan Elesela, superintendent of police (SP), appealed to the people not to trust the rumours circulated on social media.

“We will remain in the village until normalcy and will also provide security to the family members of the deceased. I also appeal to people not to trust social media and rumours,” said the SP.

Durg MP Vijay Baghel called the police and district administration careless claiming that the village has been tense for the past one year, but the administration and police were not able to settle the issue.

Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress communication wing slammed the bandh saying that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should not politicise the incident.

The administration and police have been taking necessary action into the incident but the BJP and RSS are trying to politicise it by giving it a communal colour, he said.

