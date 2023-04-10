Jamshedpur: Internet suspended, curfew imposed after two groups resort to arson

Internet services have been suspended and a curfew under Section 144 has been imposed till further orders in Jamshedpur’s Shastri Nagar after the area witnessed stone pelting and arson by two groups on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. The incident happened in Jamshedpur’s Shastri Nagar area under Kadma police station on Sunday evening. (PTI)

The Rapid Action Force and extra policemen have been deployed in the affected area even as the district administration said the situation was under control.

“We brought the situation under control last night itself. Few persons have also been detained. As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been out in place. Internet services have also been suspended. We will review the situation in the evening and a take call on restoring internet services accordingly,” said Prabhat Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jamshedpur.

The SSP, who himself alongwith around half a dozen policemen got injured while containing the rioters, underlined they have not received information of any civilian being injured in the violence.

Source said the violence erupted late Sunday evening after one group clashed with another group holding a meeting over a controversy after a polythene with flesh was found been tied to a Mahaviri Jhanda near a temple on Saturday evening.

Besides stone pelting, the rioters resorted to arson burning down around a dozen makeshift shops, besides damaging two wheelers and cars.

“The first police response team was forced to retreat as they too were attacked. The district administration then rushed extra deployment from other police station and RAF personnel. Police had to open fire in air year gas shells to push back the rioters,” a district administration official said.