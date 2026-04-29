Chhattisgarh Board results: Girls outperform in Class 10, 12; pass rates improve

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board results, with girls outperforming boys in both exams and overall pass percentages showing a slight increase from last year. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results (Representative photo)

The overall pass percentage stood at 83.04% in Class 12 and 77.15% in Class 10, according to official data released by the board. Last year, the Class 12 pass percentage was 81.87%, while the Class 10 pass percentage was 76.53%.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the results in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.

In Class 12, girls recorded a pass percentage of 86.04%, compared to 78.86% for boys. A total of 2.44 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination, of whom 2.02 lakh cleared it.

Jigyasu Verma Sen of Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School in Palari, Balodabazar district, topped the state in Class 12 with 98.60% marks. Omni Verma of Swami Atmanand Government Utkrisht Hindi Medium School in Bemetara secured the second position with 98.20%, while Krish Mahant of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Chhal, Raigarh district, stood third with 97.80%.

In Class 10, 3.17 lakh students appeared for the examination, with 2.43 lakh passing. Girls achieved 81.03%, while boys recorded 72.27%.

Sandhya Nayak of Eklavya English Medium School in Arjunda, Pari Rani Pradhan of Eklavya English Medium School in Baloda, and Anshul Sharma of New Generation Public School in Mungeli jointly topped the state in the Class 10 examination with 99% marks.

Congratulating the students, Sai said the results reflected the hard work and discipline of students, teachers, and parents. “Our daughters have once again excelled, which stands as a testament to their self-confidence, hard work and growing academic excellence,” the chief minister said in a statement.

He also said the success of students from remote and forested areas in securing merit ranks demonstrated that talent was not dependent on resources but on determination and hard work.