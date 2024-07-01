 Chhattisgarh: Brother of police constable killed by Maoists - Hindustan Times
Chhattisgarh: Brother of police constable killed by Maoists

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Police said that Maoists accused him of being a police informer and dumped his body in Orchha after killing

Maoists have allegedly killed the brother of a policeman in Narayanpur district after branding him an informer, the police said on Monday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The body of Sannu Usendi (30) was found at Batumpara Chowk in Orchha village on Sunday night. His brother is a constable with the Bastar Fighters – a unit of the state police force. He was a resident of Kohkameta area of the district.

“Usendi was staying in Narayanpur town and running a small tea shop. He was kidnapped by Maoists from a local market in Kutul village, around 40km from Narayanpur district headquarters, on Friday,” the police statement read.

After being alerted about his death, a police team was rushed to the spot and his body was taken for postmortem.

Follow Us On