Chhattisgarh: CAF assistant platoon commander killed in IED blast, says official

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2023 01:02 PM IST

The officer inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast, leading to his death

An assistant platoon commander of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) was killed in an IED planted by Maoists in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, official said.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said a police team went to guard the ongoing road construction work at Timenar area when the incident took place.

“The CAF commander was also in the same team. He inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast, leading to his death,” the IG said.

The officer was currently living near Durga Mandir located in Jagdalpur Dharampura.

The jawan hails from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

With additional PTI inputs

