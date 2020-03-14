Maoists ambush police team Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, 2 killed

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:21 IST

Two Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) personnel were killed and a Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) trooper was injured in an ambush by Maoists in Bastar district on Saturday, police said.

A joint team of CRPF and Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) was guarding a road construction work going on between Bodli and Malvahi village when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) incident detonated.

“Two jawans of CAF, Upendra Sahu and Devendra Singh were killed in the IED blast triggered by the Maoists while one other CRPF jawan sustained minor injuries,” said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

The IG said that reinforcement has been sent to the spot which is deep in the forest.

“After the IED blast, the jawans of CRPF and CAF retaliated and Maoists fled into the jungle,” the IG added.

Two AK-47 rifles of the police have been reported missing after the attack.

According to Chhattisgarh government records, 25 security personnel have been killed between January 1, 2019 and February 1, 2020 while 81 Maoists were gunned down in the encounters in the state.

During the same period, 57 civilians were also killed.