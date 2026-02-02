Chhattisgarh: Clashes in Gariaband after accused, out on bail, assault residents

Violence broke out in Dudhkaiyya village of Gariaband district after three accused, who were recently released on bail, allegedly assaulted local residents, the police said on Monday. Representational image.

Five to six police personnel were injured in stone-pelting during the clashes, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening under the Fingeshwar police station limits. According to police, the three accused, one of them identified as Arif, were arrested about a year ago in connection with the alleged vandalism of an idol at a local temple. After being released on bail, they were allegedly intimidating villagers and harassing witnesses linked to the case.

Tensions escalated on Sunday after Arif and two others allegedly attacked some villagers in Dudhkaiyya and nearby villages, Gariaband superintendent of police Vedvrat Sirmour said.

Angered by the assault, local residents gheraoed the houses of the accused and allegedly set them on fire. As violence spread, several vehicles were torched and stones and bricks were hurled at police personnel who were attempting to control the situation. Five to six policemen sustained injuries during the clashes.

“All three accused involved in the assault have been arrested and three cases have been registered against them,” the SP said, adding that additional police forces were deployed in the village to restore order.

Inspector General of Police, Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra said the situation was now under control.

“The aim was to contain the tension in the village. I am still present in the village along with the SHO, and the situation is under control. We are examining eyewitnesses and, based on their statements, cases will be registered,” Mishra said.

Earlier in the day, Arif and the two others allegedly attacked four to six youths with iron rods, accusing them of lodging complaints against them with the police. The incident triggered clashes between two communities.

Police said the situation is being closely monitored and security has been tightened in the area.