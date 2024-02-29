Chhattisgarh CM assures NIA probe into murder of cow shelter worker

The Chhattisgarh government will seek a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of a cow shelter worker in Kabirdham district, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI File Photo)

Sadhram Yadav (48) was allegedly killed by six men who belonged to the minority community on January 20 on the outskirts of Kawardha city in the district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

His kin had met the chief minister in Raipur to demand for a high-level investigation and strictest action against the accused.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday evening, Sai said, “Sadhram Yadav, who was brutally killed, had no quarrel with the accused. It seems that the murder wasn’t of a person but of an ideology and this requires a detailed investigation.”

Following the murder, the Chhattisgarh police arrested all six accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

As per the police statement, Ayaz Khan was identified as the main accused following which the district administration bulldozed his shop and other illegal encroachments.