Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to present budget on Monday

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will present the last full budget of the Congress government in the state assembly on Monday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI File Photo)

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh assembly started on March 1. The state will witness an assembly election later this year.

“Our state is leading the path of the country. Public perception has changed. The budget that I am going to present on Monday will give the dreams of our state a new reality which will talk not in the sky but on the ground,” said Baghel in a video statement on Sunday.

Baghel further said that people of the state are acquainted with the difficulties that came along the way in the last couple of days.

“…Be it the global COVID pandemic or the other challenges, people of the state are aware about the problems they have faced. But I feel proud in saying that we have overcome all the challenges and we are one of the best states in economic management,” he said.

“It’s the result of your trust that while the country is facing recession the markets in Chhattisgarh are blooming. We have the lowest unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh. We have broken the record in paddy procurement and the new schemes have reached the tribal community and the health-education model of Chhattisgarh is being accepted by the other governments of India,” the chief minister added.

“I would also like to say to you that people used to remember only Naxal incidents when they heard of Chhattisgarh, today we are proud of hosting the first international cricket match. Celebrity cricket league was completed recently. So much has changed suddenly that the people of the country are curious to come to Chhattisgarh,” Baghel said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON