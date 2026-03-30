Chhattisgarh CM calls for tech-driven, citizen-centric policing

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said modern policing must combine sensitivity with technology, stressing that earning public trust is as important as maintaining law and order. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (X)

Sai made the comments while addressing the passing-out parade of 859 sub-inspector cadre trainees at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy in Chandkhuri village of Raipur district.

Highlighting his government’s approach, Sai said policing in the state is being guided by three key pillars — security, development and trust — and that the police plays a central role in strengthening all three.

He underlined that policing should go beyond enforcement and urged officers to build a strong connection with society. “While an area can be controlled through fear, hearts can only be won through trust,” he said.

Describing police service as both prestigious and highly responsible, Sai said integrity remains its foundation and reminded trainees that citizens turn to the police first in times of insecurity. “The uniform is not just a symbol of authority, but a commitment to public safety and dignity,” he said.

The batch comprised 859 trainees, including 54 subedars, 528 sub-inspectors (general duty), two sub-inspectors (computer), one sub-inspector (radio), one sub-inspector (fingerprint), 68 sub-inspectors (special branch), and 205 platoon commanders.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the CM said efforts are underway to build a smart, technology-driven and sensitive policing system across the country.

He noted that while future policing will increasingly rely on digital tools and advanced technologies, public trust can only be earned through conduct, integrity and dedication.

The chief minister also highlighted reforms in the state’s policing system, including faster and more transparent recruitment processes, the use of modern equipment, and the creation of specialised units to tackle cybercrime. He added that training systems have been made more practical and contemporary.

“Policing in the future will evolve from a reactive force to a proactive, service-oriented agency,” he said.

Sai further pointed out that the country is undergoing a significant legal transition with the implementation of new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — replacing colonial-era statutes. He said this is the first batch of sub-inspectors trained under the new legal framework and expressed confidence in their role in strengthening the justice system.

Deputy chief minister and home minister Vijay Sharma said the newly trained officers would bolster the state police force and urged them to create an environment where criminals fear the law while citizens repose trust in the police.