Chhattisgarh CM Sai orders statewide safety audit of buildings

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered a comprehensive review and special safety audit of multi-storey residential complexes, commercial establishments, coaching institutes, hotels and other public buildings across the state, an official statement said.

Sai’s directions come against the backdrop of a deadly fire on June 22 in Lucknow’s Aliganj area that killed 15 people. (X/)

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Sai’s directions come against the backdrop of a deadly fire on June 22 in Lucknow’s Aliganj area that killed 15 people.

Sai has directed officials to ensure strict compliance with fire and building safety norms to prevent similar tragedies. “Any issue related to the safety of citizens, students and the general public is the government’s top priority,” Sai said in the statement

Following the chief minister’s directions, chief secretary Vikas Sheel has instructed all divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal corporation commissioners, chief municipal officers, fire services officials and other departments concerned to launch a special inspection drive across the state.

The inspections will cover multi-storey residential buildings, coaching centres, tuition classes, hotels, lodges, shopping malls, commercial complexes and other public buildings.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities will examine the availability and functioning of firefighting equipment, validity of fire safety no-objection certificates (NOCs), emergency exits, structural safety, electrical wiring, CCTV surveillance systems, first-aid facilities, drinking water and sanitation arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities will examine the availability and functioning of firefighting equipment, validity of fire safety no-objection certificates (NOCs), emergency exits, structural safety, electrical wiring, CCTV surveillance systems, first-aid facilities, drinking water and sanitation arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials will also verify whether buildings are operating within their approved occupancy limits, review parking arrangements and assess preparedness for evacuation, rescue and disaster management during emergencies.

Sai directed authorities to ensure that deficiencies identified during inspections are rectified without delay and ordered strict action against institutions and establishments found violating prescribed safety standards.

He said ensuring the safety of students, women, senior citizens and the general public is the government’s responsibility and directed all institutions to strictly adhere to prescribed safety norms.