Chhattisgarh Congress chief alleges fund misuse in DMF; govt assures probe

Chhattisgarh Congress’ state party chief Mohan Markam on Monday alleged misappropriation of funds allotted under district mineral foundation (DMF) in Kondagaon district and demanded probe.

Mohan Markam represents Kondagaon assembly and alleged a fund misappropriation to the tune of ₹ 7 cr. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Markam represents Kondagaon assembly and alleged a fund misappropriation to the tune of ₹7 crore.

Also Read: Don’t divert funds meant for mines-affected community: Odisha govt to collectors

Responding to Markam’s allegations, Ravindra Choubey, a fellow party member and panchayat & rural development minister said they will launch a probe and assured action within a month.

Markam sought details of the number of projects sanctioned by the Kondagaon’s construction committee to the rural engineering service (RES) division in the year 2020-21, 2021-22 and during the current fiscal year till January 31, 2023.

Replying to Markam’s questions during the question hour in the state assembly, Choubey said there has been no work allotted to the RES in the said period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Markam also demanded that a house committee be constituted and asked if the state government will take action after the committee’s report.

Replying to this query, Choubey said they will collect details of the matter. It will be probed by officers at the state level.

DMF is a trust funded by miners that has been set up in all districts of Chhattisgarh with an aim to work for the benefits of those affected by mining related projects and activities.