 Chhattisgarh govt transfers ₹13,320 cr to 2.4 mn farmers under ‘Krishak Unnati’ scheme - Hindustan Times
Chhattisgarh govt transfers 13,320 cr to 2.4 mn farmers under 'Krishak Unnati' scheme

Chhattisgarh govt transfers 13,320 cr to 2.4 mn farmers under ‘Krishak Unnati’ scheme

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The state government also gave an outstanding paddy bonus for two years (2014-15 and 2015-16) worth ₹3,716 crore to farmers

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday launched the ‘Krishak Unnati Yojna’ to provide input assistance to farmers, mainly paddy cultivators, in the state, and released 13,320 crore to 2.472 million farmers under the scheme.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI File Photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the event held at Saryu Prasad Agrawal Stadium in Balod district headquarters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The paddy procurement for the 2023-24 kharif season was held between November 1 and February 4, and around 145 lakh MT of paddy was procured from over 2.4 million farmers at minimum support price (MSP).

The MSP for common grade paddy was 2183 per quintal and 2203 for Grade A paddy.

The difference amount over the MPS was given to farmers as input assistance at the rate of 917 per quintal.

“Of these farmers, 2.472 million are those who had sold paddy this year (in the 2023-24 kharif season at MSP). The paddy cultivators were paid the difference amount of 13,289 crore. Similarly, more than 31 crore was paid to 2,829 paddy seed producing farmers through the seed corporation,” Sai said.

The state government also gave an outstanding paddy bonus for two years (2014-15 and 2015-16) worth 3,716 crore to the farmers on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday in December 2023. More than 1.3 million farmers benefited from the bonus, the CM added.

