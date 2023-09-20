Chhattisgarh HC pauses appointment of 18 after favouritism charge

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh high court on Wednesday ordered the state government to pause the appointment of 18 candidates selected via the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission examination 2021 and told the state government to verify allegations of favouritism levelled in a petition, the state government said in a statement.

The Chhattisgarh government said the advocate general has given a commitment in the high court that the state will not finalise the appointment of the 18 candidates (Photo: Chhattisgarh high court)

The high court has told the state to file its report within a week. The order was passed after holding a hearing on a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nanki Ram Kanwar, who represents Rampur constituency in the Chhattisgarh assembly.

Kanwar’s petition questioned the selection of 18 candidates who were allegedly relatives of politicians, industrialists, civil servants and also the CGPC chairman Taman Singh Sonvani. The high court added that the appointment of the two candidates who have been issued the letters would also depend on the outcome of the petition.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government said the investigation will be conducted in accordance with the court’s order.

“The petition concerning PSC selection was heard before the high court, and as per the information received from the Advocate General’s Office, the state government has given a statement before the court that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and based on the investigation, a response will be submitted to the court. The government has also stated before the court that till the next hearing of the case, the accused candidates, who have not been appointed, will not be finalised further and those who have been appointed will be subjected to the order of the Court, as the case may be,” a statement issued by Chhattisgarh government said.

The statement added that the high court has scheduled the next hearing after a week and ordered the state government and the public service commission to investigate the authenticity of the petitioner’s allegations.

“The petitioner has been directed to make the selected persons a party in the case and make the prescribed amendments in his petition. The petitioner has also been warned by the court that if the information given by him is found to be false, then he will be subjected to appropriate action,” the government statement added.

According to the petition, the commission advertised vacancies on 171 posts across 20 categories of services in 2021. The 2021 mains examination was held on 26, 27, 28 & 29 May 2022. A total of 509 candidates were shortlisted for the interview and a total of 170 candidates were selected against 171 posts.

